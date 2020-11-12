Great joy being an IPL champ! - Says Rutherford, elated at becoming first Guyanese on IPL winning team

Guyana’s Sherfane Rutherford who became the first son-of-the-soil to lift an Indian Premier League (IPL) title, is quite humbled by the achievement after his Mumbai Indians side captured the 2020 edition of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday last.

The Rohit Sharma-led side cruised to a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals – a side which featured two other Guyanese in Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer, en route to a record fifth title.

That achievement prompted West Indies’ skipper Kieron Pollard to describe the Mumbai side as perhaps being the best T20 franchise in the world. Rutherford, even though he didn’t feature in any of the matches, sees the silver-lining in being associated with such a professional and well-run organisation.