As sales soar Nand Persaud upbeat on local, overseas rice markets

Amidst concerns being expressed elsewhere in the Caribbean about likely food availability challenges arising out of the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact on both the agricultural sector in some countries as well as challenges associated with the importation of foods, Chief Executive Officer of Nand Persaud & Company, Mohindra Persaud, has delivered an upbeat report on the performance of the company insofar as both rice production and the servicing of both its local and overseas markets is concerned.

In an interview with the Stabroek Business earlier this week, the Berbice businessman tagged a figure of “around 130%” to the increase of local sales over the past two months adding that the company was satisfied that both its local and overseas customers would have been pleased with its performance.