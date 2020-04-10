No pay cuts for Courts’ staff

Managing Director of Unicomer Guyana Clyde De Haas yesterday said that there are no current plans to cut the salaries of Courts’ employees during the current scale down of operations as a result of the measures taken in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an interview with Stabroek News, De Haas said since the business is closed, there is almost no income but all staff will receive their full salary for April.

He mentioned the option of shopping from Courts online and encouraged customers to visit shopcourts.com, where they can gain access to some of the items in store.