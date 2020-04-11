Corriverton residents get COVID relief hampers

Residents in Little India and Little Africa, Corriverton in Region Six were among those who received COVID-19 relief hampers from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The CDC through the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) continued its countrywide sharing to vulnerable communities to ease the effect of the month-long emergency measures implemented by the Minister of Public Health.

These orders have been put into effect to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Regional Councillor for East Berbice-Corentyne, Sherla Scott told DPI the initiative brought much relief to the residents. “I must applaud the CDC for its effort and thoughtfulness because it is a time of uncertainty due to COVID-19.”