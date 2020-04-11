Police commander warns against Easter gatherings at No.63 beach

Regional Commander of Region 6, East Berbice-Corentyne, Calvin Brutus is warning against the hosting of any event at the Number 63 Beach over the Easter weekend.

The commander told the Department of Public Information ( DPI), he has received information about the planning of events over the weekend at the beach. In light of this, he warned such activities are prohibited.

The number 63 Beach is traditionally a key spot for Easter Monday, where over approximately 20,000 persons from all across the country and abroad usually converge.

Under the Ministry of Public Health emergency measures to aid in the containment of COVID-19, restrictions were placed on any social activities from period of April 3 to May 3, 2020. Among the restrictions stated is “No water sports or recreational activities shall be allowed on any river, creek or internal waters.”

The commander told DPI: “I wish to let them know under the arrangements for the curfew these activities are prohibited, as it encourages large gatherings of persons. Large gatherings will allow the transmission of the coronavirus, as a result, it is a prohibited activity and one which cannot be allowed to happen throughout this period.”