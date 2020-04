Suraj Veersammy, the man accused of murdering his partner and then stuffing her body into a barrel which he dumped in a trench, was yesterday charged with her murder and remanded to prison.

Veersammy, also known as ‘Radesh,’ 30, of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, yesterday appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that between April 8 and April 11, he murdered Devika Vickram Naraindat, also known as ‘Vanessa,’ 23.