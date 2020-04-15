Food manufacturers seeing spike in demand, tourism and construction hard-hit

While several industries have reported that they are negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the local food manufacturing industry has been experiencing a high demand for its products.

Companies such as Edward B Beharry, Banks DIH limited, Sterling Products, National Milling Company (NAMILCO) and bakeries have been experiencing an increase in demand for their food items.

Private Sector Commission (PSC) Executive, Ramesh Dookhoo, yesterday told Stabroek News that these companies have implemented systems to meet the food demand they are now faced with. Dookhoo said that they have increased their production capacity to satisfy demand and have assured the PSC of their ability to do so.