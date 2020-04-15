Lowenfield fails to present recount plan

As another statutory electoral deadline draws closer, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has still not decided on the logistics of the proposed recount of votes cast on March 2, 2020.

This continued delay has led one Commissioner to question the Secretariat’s willingness to implement the decisions made by the Commission.

Article 69 of the Constitution provides that the first parliamentary session after a dissolution should be held no later than four months from the end of the preceding session. This should mean that the next session of Parliament is due on or before April 30, 2020 as President David Granger dissolved the 11th Parliament on December 30, 2019.