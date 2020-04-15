Page One Comment

There continues to be a clear and concerted effort to overturn the democratic will of the people as expressed on March 2nd. It is evident that the more delays entertained by GECOM Chair, Justice Singh, the more emboldened the saboteurs become in their plotting against a fair election result and more opportunities arise. Interminable delays by key members of the GECOM Secretariat, fumigation events and site visits are all part of the chicanery. Weren’t these entertained in the scuttled CARICOM recount mission? Justice Singh will either steer a fair and expeditious recount of ballots beginning in District Four or she will go down in history as being primarily responsible for undermining the elections, the integrity of which she on solemn oath swore to uphold.