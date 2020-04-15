BCCI decision riding on PM announcement

MUMBAI, India, CMC – Lingering hopes that this year’s Indian Premier League could evade the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slowly fade, with the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) conceding Monday the future of the lucrative tournament remained “hazy”, in light of yesterday’s much anticipated national address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The tournament, which features the leading Caribbean Twenty20 specialists, was scheduled to start March 29 but pushed back to April 15, to coincide with the lifting of the current nationwide lockdown instituted by government.