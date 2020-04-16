Do not want to be led anymore by President Granger

Dear Editor,

The Bible tells us that we must respect the president so I’m writing this letter with the greatest respect for His Excellency David Granger.

At times we are shocked to see men who seem honest and stable eventually make decisions that destroy their credibility.

As a fellow soldier, I had the greatest respect for General Granger, and I was willing for him to lead me into battle. Not anymore. Here is why.

I begin with a question: How can it be? How can the president (King) refuse to bow?

How can it be a man who was deeply respected by all of Guyana, turn against everything he represented?

While he was running for president, like many Guyanese, I saw the president as someone who believes in duty, honour, country, put service before self, God-fearing, honourable, selfless, patriotic, and a highly regarded exceptional moral leader.

How can it be that this man who once was known for his honesty and integrity has turned against everything he represents, refuses to step down from the presidency?

How can he become so blind to his ways? Editor, the sad part in all of this is that the president believes that he is doing the right thing.

Editor, there is nothing like a loss of respect for a leader. The citizenry are seeing the cracks and flaws in the president’s character. Make no mistake, the people of Guyana including many of the president’s supporters want the president to step down.

Editor, there is not a person on earth that is irreplaceable.

Growing up my grandmother used to tell me that, “An easy snake is bite hot.” By this she meant that quiet people are able to fool many people. She was right. Because the president is quiet, he fooled a lot of people.

He fooled a lot of people, including me. Here is what one of them wrote about him.

“It is less of the group and more of the man at the head. The one with the caliber and calling to view citizen and country not only as votes for self-empowering and self-enriching; but to see both as a sacred trust to be handled and cared for in the best traditions of prudence and an all-encompassing wisdom.”

Editor, Here’s what I wrote in 2018:

“Nevertheless, in his first three years, President David G. Granger has taken bold action to restore in the country God, ethics, morality, family’s values, hard work, education, service, duty, honour, sacrifice and courage…

“The President is doing a good job rebuilding and restoring integrity and family values, halting moral decline in the country, and stamping out corruption. Strong families build strong nations…

“The President is kindhearted, humble, well liked and trusted by the leaders of the developed countries like America, Britain and Canada. He’s un-bribable, incorruptible, God-fearing, inspiring, well respected, devoted family man and a righteous man like the Prophet Job”.

Editor, someone has said that, “A tree is best measured when it is down.”

The president is currently down, and the people of Guyana are truly seeing the true measurement of the man.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz