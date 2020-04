Guyana will now host the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games in 2022 instead of 2021 following the cancellation of this year’s event due to the pandemic, COVID-19.

In a statement, NACAC President, Mike Sands stated that Bermuda will host in 2021.

“The Executive thought that the aforementioned decision would still mean that Bermuda would host the 49th edition of our Carifta Games, leaving the door open for Guyana to continue planning to host the 50th anniversary edition but in 2022.”