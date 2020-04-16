`College is an eye opener for me’

Nearly one year after he secured a scholarship at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, United States, junior lawn tennis champ Heimraj Resaul is enjoying his first full stint abroad although in unfamiliar territory.

The young man, who copped the scholarship for his excellence at sports and academics, says the experience has shifted his paradigm as most of what he’s encountering is vastly different from his familiar habitat.

“College has been an eye-opening experience for me both as a student and as a player. In reference to my studies, college has been a more demanding environment due to the load of my science-based courses.”