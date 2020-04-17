Commonwealth observer mission ups pressure on GECOM to end ‘unconscionable’ delay

The Commonwealth observer group which was accredited to the March 2 General Elections yesterday urged that GECOM undertake the long-awaited recount of votes in full compliance with the Representation of the People Act and a credible manner.

The mission, which was headed by former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur, cited the “unconscionable” delay in finalizing the result.

The statement issued by Arthur followed an equally hard-hitting one from the Organisation of American States (OAS) observer mission which was headed by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding.