Coronavirus: Ministry announces revised ferry schedules

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced new timings effective today for ferry services travelling from Parika to Leguan, Supenaam, Bartica and Wakenaam.

The public is asked to note that the schedule has been amended to facilitate the increased carriage and transport of goods and food supplies to the respective communities, while in compliance with the imposed national curfew, a release from MPI said.

The new schedule which will be effective from today, is as follows: