A West Coast Berbice woman was last evening stabbed to death by her former partner in Ithaca Village, West Coast Berbice.

Her mother who also sustained stab injuries has since been hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, along with the suspect, who tried to kill himself after attacking the duo.

The dead woman has been identified as Vanessa Benjamin, 23, who was employed at a daycare centre in Ithaca Village. She reportedly sustained multiple stab injuries about her body.