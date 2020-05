Debra Anibal of Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, faces a bleak Mother’s Day without her daughter, Vanessa Benjamin, who was brutally stabbed to death last month, allegedly by her children’s father.

Benjamin’s two children, aged one and three years old, Anibal says, miss their mother.

Anibal described her daughter as a loving person. Benjamin had worked as a cleaner at a nearby daycare centre as she was raising and providing for her two children on her own.