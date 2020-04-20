Hetmyer,Corporate Guyana donate to BCB/RHTYSC assistance programme

A number of Berbice cricketers and businesses have answered the call of Berbice Cricket Board President, Hilbert Foster to provide assistance as the bodies push to provide hampers for those affected by the Novel Coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

According to the official Facebook page of the county board, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and his fiancée acknowledged the plea by Foster, who is also Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, within hours.

“The couple handed over their donation in less than six hours,” the post read while noting that the body plans to distribute the packages by Friday.

National all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair who also represents Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club as well as Vice-President of Blairmont Cricket Club, Shabeer Baksh were also in support of the project.

Additionally, Namilco and Bakewell are on board and has provided a quantity of items.

Foster had earlier stated via social media, “I have received numerous requests from persons who are struggling to survive during this period due to the problems associated with the coronavirus. People are unable to work and many of them are forced to live on one meal per day…”

“As much as possible we would like to avoid collecting cash and as such would be grateful for the food items. Please be assured that all donations would be used for the intended purpose. These are unbelievable times and it is an opportunity to show others that we care,” he stated.

The project aims to provide at least 200 hampers to those in need. Persons desirous of making contributions can contact Foster on 337 4443, Ameer Rahaman (641 0890) or Angela Haniff (333 3905) or Simon Naidu (649 6447) for information.