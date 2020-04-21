City’s ratepayers should use GTT’s MMG

Dear Editor,

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is encouraging ratepayers to utilize the Mobile Money (MMG) electronic payment system, provided by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), to make payments on their general rates.

However, ratepayers who are unable to access the MMG platform can make payments at the City Treasury Section which is open on Monday to Friday, from 8:30 hrs to 12:00 hrs.

It is also mandatory that persons coming into the facility to make payments wear a mask, wash their hands upon entering compound and practice social distancing.

When making payments electronically via MMG, a ratepayer should provide the Account Number, this can be found on a printed invoice, an old receipt, or on a demand notice received from the Mayor and City Council.

The use of MMG is a safe, reliable and convenient way of making payments on a general rate account.

Once again the Council urges ratepayers to use the MMG service.

Yours faithfully,

Debra Lewis

Public Relations Officer

Mayor and City Council