Charles pushing for WI Women’s U19 spot

Essequibo teenage sensation, Lisa Charles, says she is aiming for a spot on the West Indies Women’s side for the inaugural Under-19 tournament in Bangladesh next year.

Charles, who has already tasted regional cricket at the national youth level and captained the Select Under-19 side in the local Senior Female Inter-County 50-over tournament, sat down with this publication to list the pathway to making her dream a reality.

“It wouldn’t be easy to make the West Indies side for the U19 World Cup but it is something I aspire to achieve and it motivates me to work even harder on my game,” the all-rounder said.