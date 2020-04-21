ICC CEO’s to meet Thursday on coronavirus impact

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Chief Executive Officers’ Committee teleconference is set for Thursday where the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) will be discussed.

This is according to CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave who told Stabroek Sport, “It is an impact of Covid-19 pandemic meeting mainly discussing when we all feel we can resume playing International cricket and which series will be cancelled and how we can possibly reschedule them, etcetera.”

Grave confirmed that West Indies will be looking to see how best to deal with three series that were scheduled, prior to the T20 World Cup.