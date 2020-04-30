No decision yet on WI home series

No pronouncements have been made yet relating to West Indies hosting New Zealand and South Africa in the near future.

This was according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave who stated that following the International Cricket Council’s CEO Teleconference recently, “nothing at this stage,” when asked about the position relating to the two series.

Grave added, however that there was a conference set for today.

“We have a board teleconference on 30th April but even that may be too soon for a decision.”