Eighty percent of Guyanese students want to remain in Cuba – Public Service Dep’t

The Department of the Public Service yesterday said that 80% of the Guyanese students studying in Cuba prefer to stay in that country rather than travel home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is primarily the case of the sixth year medical students and the post graduate students, Permanent Secretary, Soyinka Grogan explained in a video statement.

Grogan appeared with Minister with responsibility for the Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley in the seven-minute video to respond to an article published in the April 20 edition of Stabroek News.

According to the article headlined, “COVID-19: Guyanese doctors, students seeking evacuation from Cuba, say conditions deteriorating”, in excess of 70 Guyanese doctors and medical students who are on scholarships in Cuba had written to the Ministry of Public Health seeking leave to return home after their training was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their request to return home in the face of “deteriorating conditions and difficulties to find food, basic goods, exposure to infection in work settings” was denied by the Ministry instead they were offered hampers from Guyana with food supplies and hygiene products.

They have also been given the option that their families can send packages weighing five pounds or less containing “deodorants, shaving accessories and feminine hygiene products”.

Grogan explained that the student affairs officer attached to the Embassy in Cuba has been able to source a secure water supply for the students as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitary products.

The PPE which has been shipped to Cuba is, she explained, awaiting clearance from the Immigration and Customs department after which they will be delivered to the students who are currently using cloth masks issued by their universities.

Stressing that while Universities have physically closed they continue to operate via correspondence, Grogan explained that students are unwilling to leave the Country while many questions remain about how and when they would be able to complete their studies.

Sarabo-Halley stressed that since the COVID-19 crisis began the department has thus far ensured that students in China received the necessary items they requested and increased hardship allowances to Government of Guyana fully-funded scholars, so as to ensure that they are able to get the essential items needed to keep them healthy and take all hygiene precautions during this time.

She added that when the COVID-19 virus emerged in China it was decided that students would not travel home. This line of action has been maintained despite disagreements from many.

“The students who remained are pleased now that they did not leave as China is opening up and school will recommence shortly while, those who chose to return home, against the advice of the Department of Public Service, are not sure how or when they will be able to get back to China because most of the airports around the world are closed and may remain closed for an indefinite period,” the de facto Minister explained.

Addressing those students who had signed the letter on which Stabroek News wrote its article, the department claimed that many thought it was a letter requesting travel during the August vacations while some did not know what the letter contained.

“Others have indicated that they are on their final rotation and do not wish to come home now but welcome the assistance of hampers from the Depart-ment of Public Service,” Grogan stressed.

In the letter the students argued that the measures implemented in Cuba do not take foreign national students into consideration.

“Cuba has recently been plunged into even more difficulties following the exacerbation and intensification of the embargo placed by the USA. This has caused a lack of and/or shortage of basic food, goods, personal care products, necessities and services. These elements have all been compounded by the recent introduction of the COVID-19 epidemic locally,” they wrote.

Further, they claimed, that official training at both post- and pre-grad levels has been paused due to the situation. In their arguments, they stressed, that classes have been suspended throughout all areas and fields of study.

However, “sixth year medical students and doctors are still being encouraged to continue working as an assistance to the work force in many provinces. It is important to note, that in many instances our students and residents have not been afforded the correct PPE for their protection. When these matters are raised, we are met with conflicts and insults as to the presence of Cubans working in our country. Might I add, they are not facing the same challenges that we are facing here in Cuba”.