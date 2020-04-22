Frontline health care workers only being tested for COVID-19 if they meet criteria – Gordon-Boyle

Frontline health care workers who are treating and assisting COVID-19 patients are tested if necessary, in accordance with the criteria set out by health officials in the country.

A number of doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and kitchen staff are on the “frontlines” taking care of patients who contracted COVID-19 daily and as a result run the risk of contracting the disease themselves.

As it is just over a month since Guyana recorded its first case of the disease, a number of questions have been raised about the safety of healthcare workers. However, health authorities say doctors and nurses who are working within these facilities are kept safe as there is an adequate amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear that the workers must use whenever they are entering or working in the facilities that house COVID-19 patients.