PAHO urges countries to up COVID-19 testing

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa Etienne yesterday urged the organization’s member states to conduct accelerated and expanded testing for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The call for increased testing was made during a virtual media briefing that was also broadcast live on various social media platforms. The briefing saw remarks being given by Etienne, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Assistant Director at PAHO, Dr. Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies, Dr. Marcos Espinal, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases and Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager.

Public health authorities here have been criticized for doing limited testing for the virus.