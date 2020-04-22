COVID-19 cases at 67

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana went up by one yesterday and now stands at 67.

The update for COVID-19 was done again through the posting of the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on social media.

Some 20 more persons were tested for the disease and as such took the number of persons tested for the virus up to 348 from 328. The number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Health has decreased to three while one more person is in institutional isolation and the number of persons in institutional quarantine remains at 17.

The number of deaths and the number of recovered cases remain the same.