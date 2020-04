Following an appeal for help, the Ministry of Public Health has assisted the Dharm Shala in replenishing the medication of its residents.

Kella Ramsaroop, the Managing Head of the ‘Home of the Benevolence for all Races,’ yesterday told Stabroek News that an official from the ministry visited yesterday.

As a result, Ramsaroop said the home is now fully stocked with enough medication to cater to its residents, while tests were also conducted on residents who have diabetes.