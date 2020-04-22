233 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

(Jamaica Star) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica has risen to 233.

The 10 new additions comprise of five employees of the Ministry of Health and Wellness who are contacts of a confirmed case; three who form a part of the workplace cluster in St Catherine and two who are under investigation.

Contact tracing is being done to determine the level of exposure of the Health Ministry workers to other team members.

The Health Ministry says it will be making available counselling services for those who need them.

In addition, members of the team are now on home quarantine for14 days while others have been asked to work from home based on the risk assessment done.

The Ministry says it has also conducted an intense cleaning exercise for all its offices and completed the cleaning of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to ensure that it remains functional.

So far, 1,936 samples have been tested, 8 are pending.

There are 184 persons in isolation and 24 in quarantine in a Government facility.

Six people have died while 27 have recovered.