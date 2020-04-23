Jamaica: Criminals plotting COVID riots

(Jamaica Star) Jamaica’s intelligence outfits have reported to Prime Minister Andrew Holness that criminal organisations are planning to exploit the coronavirus crisis.

“We have received intelligence, which we will not elaborate too much on, that there are organised criminal gangs who are seeking to create hysteria, who are seeking to target distribution and retail chains, who are seeking to put people in lines to create chaos and to start riots,” Holness said.

Holness made the comments in Parliament yesterday, a day after he indicated his Government was not prepared to shut down the island to contain the spread of the deadly virus which causes respiratory illness.

Jamaica, at press time yesterday, had recorded 233 cases of the virus. This after 10 new cases were confirmed. The new cases include five Health Ministry workers. Three others are linked to the Alorica call centre in St Catherine, while the other two are under investigation. Of the 233 cases, six have resulted in deaths.

Holness has warned members of the criminal groups who have been exploiting this crisis to discontinue their criminal activities.

“Let it be known that even though we are consumed with fighting this health epidemic, we have not relented or are diverted in our efforts to fight the crime and violence and murder epidemic in this country,” Holness said.

CURTAIL CRIME

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives voted to extend the states or emergency that have been in place to curtail crime for a further 90 days.

Holness said that the divisions in which the enhanced security measures have been implemented are all seeing a reduction in crime.

He told parliamentarians that the measures are necessary, and he is committed to having them removed by the time of the next general election, constitutionally due next February.

“It is not my intention to hold any elections with states of emergency in place,” the prime minister said.

So far, 1,936 samples have been tested for the coronavirus, with 1,695 coming back negative; eight are pending. There are 184 persons in isolation and 24 in quarantine in a Government facility. Twenty-seven people have recovered from COVID-19.