Cynthia Nelson’s food column is second to none

Dear Editor,

I must commend you on carrying Cynthia Nelson’s column, `Tastes like home’.

I find her columns not only informative but also well written.

Having read many food blogs such as that by Sam Sifton (New York Times), I would say that she is second to none. Her recipes are always good, some, are great and form a permanent fixture in my kitchen, such as the saltfish cakes and the steamed chicken.

In fact, after reading her column in your newspaper, I bought her book and I must say that I don’t regret having done that.

Her columns are especially informative for persons like me, who are Guyanese by choice, and not by birth.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Madhu P Singh