Home stretch?

Following the acquisition of land on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, to construct what is anticipated to be the long-awaited home of hockey, President Philip Fernandes says the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is putting steps in place to make the undertaking a reality.

Fernandes in February 2019, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the board with the Government of Guyana which paved the way for the construction.

“We were advised that the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) needs to become an incorporated entity in order to move forward from that MoU toward a lease,” Fernandes told Stabroek Sport.