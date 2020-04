Massiah urges cricketers to utilise time wisely —suggests reverting to the old ball and sock method

Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Georgetown Cricket Association, Shaun Massiah is urging all cricketers to utilize their time wisely.

With over a month of the cricketing season already lost and no immediate course of action to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, players are left at home and are unable to use recreational facilities.

They are also restricted from gathering with fellow cricketers.