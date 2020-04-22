Tampa mayor: Brady kicked out of public park

A city staff member had to ask new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to leave a closed public park where he was working out in Tampa, Fla., according to the city’s mayor.

“A lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t in there with contact sports and things,” mayor Jane Castor said in a virtual news conference on Monday. “(A worker) saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.

“So, there you go. He has been sighted.”