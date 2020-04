APNU donates new building to victims of Region Five fire

General Secretary of the People’s Nation-al Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally on Tuesday gifted a new butchery building to Jamal and Latchmin Azeez.

A release said that the donation was done on behalf of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU),

The Azeezes who previously operated a butchery in a smaller building on the same property located at Bush Lot, Mahaica-Berbice (Region No. 5), were the victims of what the APNU release said was politically motivated arson on March 20th.