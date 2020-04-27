Butchery illegally on church property

Dear Editor,

I read with dismay the news of April 23 that the General Secretary of the PNC Reform, Amna Ally had gifted a new butchery building to Jamal and Latchmin Azeez and that this donation was done on behalf of APNU. What amazes me is that the building was constructed on property owned by the Guyana Presbyterian Church. Part of the property presently accommodates Bush Lot Presbyterian Church. The rest of the property previously accommodated Lachmansingh Primary School. The school has moved north of the village near the Cemetery. That move has left part of the property vacant.

I have a question for APNU. Is it trying to legitimize an illegal act of building a butchery on church property in Region 5 and giving it to two APNU members?

Yours faithfully,

Hector Lachmansingh

Guelph, Ontario

Canada