Aviation groups reject claims of price gouging

Both the Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana (AOAG) and the National Air Transport Association (NATA) have expressed grave concern over the accusation by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) of ‘price gouging’.

In a press release yesterday, the AOAG said it “completely rejects” the assertions made in a GCAA press release on Saturday which accused all domestic aviation operators of increasing airfares and is “shocked” that the Authority should do so without first checking the facts.

NATA in its press release echoed similar sentiments, stating that it is “quite concerned and taken aback by the recent comments attributed to the Director General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field in which he referred to the local aviation industry as ‘unscrupulous’ and accused it of ‘price gouging’.