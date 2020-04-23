GECOM to meet today as recount saga drags on

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to meet today to discuss the draft order for the proposed recounting of votes for the 2020 General Elections and opposition- Commissioner Sase Gunraj is hoping for finality on the terms so that the counting can begin soonest.

With two months since voters cast their ballots fast approaching and further complicated by the COVID-19 impact here, Gunraj is hoping that the commissioners would see the need to come to a quick agreement.

“We received the report from the Health Authority today and as you know and have reported I provided a copy of the draft order and we received another draft of the plan from the secretariat. I have received no feedback on my submission. A meeting is planned for 9:30am tomorrow (today),” Gunraj told Stabroek News when contacted.