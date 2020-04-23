Mosquito Hall fisherman killed, suspect held

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Zahir Ali , aged 40 years, a fisherman of Lot 78 Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Dememara which occurred on 2020-04-22 about 7.20 pm allegedly by two males, one of whom has since been detained while the other is being sought.

Enquiries disclosed that the deceased and the suspects are neighbours but were not on speaking terms.

On the date and time mentioned above the two suspects reportedly stoned the victim’s house and he confronted them on the road where a heated argument ensued and the suspects allegedly pulled him into their yard. Shortly after, the victim was seen fleeing the premises drenched in blood and was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and a wound was seen to his left side chest and another to the abdomen .