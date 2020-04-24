Mahaica fisherman stabbed to death by neighbours

A Mahaica fisherman was knifed to death on Wednesday after an argument with neighbours who threw bricks at his home.

Zahir Ali, 40, of Lot 78 Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, sustained what appeared to be stab wounds to the left side of his chest and another to the abdomen.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, around 7:20pm on Wednesday, the two suspects stoned Ali’s house, resulting in an argument between the men. The suspects allegedly then pulled Ali into their yard, dealt him several blows and stabbed him about his body.