Non-essential Regent St businesses say cannot afford to remain closed

While a number of businesses remain closed to the public on Regent Street, those of the non-essential type which keep their doors open are saying that they have no other choice in order to keep bread on their tables and those of their employees.

However, while this remains the primary reason for non-essential businesses that are open, other owners said they did not know of the Emergency Measures – National Curfew and Stay Home Order or cited that they are open because either they allow for orders online and therefore persons come to their stores to pick up packages ordered or that they may have one or two items in their store considered to be essential goods.

Ideal Printery and Stationary Supplies was one of the non-essential businesses that was open yesterday. The owner of the business who withheld her name said that she did not know of this order. An employee of the printery shop also said that not everyone watches the news and physical copies of the order should have been delivered to all businesses.

A freelance salesman sitting outside of the shop, had stopped by to visit as this was one of the places he gets his printing done. Andrew Ferguson was not at all happy with the order that was put in place explaining that he would usually take orders from various schools to have the past test papers printed and compiled for the students. The man said that just last week there were more stores that were closed as store owners were complying with the order but since then persons have become less tolerant of the order. “As you can see, there is an increase of the amount vehicles on the road as there is no parking space which is a clear indication that the business community is losing its feet in that they are forced to open up now. ….I was watching the COVID activities in New Zealand….and I think we need a prime minister or a president like the New Zealand prime minister. She (Prime Minister Jacinda Adern) is empathising with her people. The opposition and the government of this country – I think the situation has now proven to the Guyanese that beyond a shadow of doubt that both of them should go….people starving, so what are they doing?” he demanded to know.

Currently, with no work, the man said he is struggling for the basic necessity of groceries because the current situation is causing persons like him employed as a non-essential worker to be without a job. Ferguson argued that prior to the lockdown, measures should have already been in place including the subsidising of bills and/or stipends or food hampers for families. “I’m really saddened. As far as I’m concerned, no marginal effort to bring relief to people like myself. When you raise it [such concerns] among individuals, they’ve been saying it’s because we don’t have a legitimate government… I believe if the opposition and the government have any heart, both of them can come together and they must be able to access some funding, to help people. I think the fact that they’ve not been doing that shows that they do not really empathise with the people of Guyana and as such, I believe both of them are unfit to govern this country.”

At Daddy’s Enterprise, where hair weaves, wigs and hair products are sold, proprietors of the business said they did not know of the order. However, it was said that the business was shuttered for the previous two weeks but had to reopen their doors because they and their staff could no longer afford to stay at home.

The question as to how they will provide for their needs should the business be shuttered was asked several times.

Two other non-essential stores, Classic Styles and Curtains & Drapery both of whose businesses were still operating, explained that they were doing so via online services. Management at Curtains and Drapery explained that the downstairs of the building is where the store is situated but no sales are currently taking place. However, the upper part of the building is where embroidery is being done. Once the orders come in, their seamstress takes care to fill them and to avoid having to send home their two sales representatives that work in the store, they have been hired as help to work along with the company’s seamstress. Meanwhile, proprietor of Classic Styles said that his clothing store is still open for customers who turn up for their orders adding that because of the cluttered nature of the store, it’s best to keep the doors open. However, he admitted that should someone walk in off the street to make a purchase he would not deny them the sale. Several other clothing stores kept their doors open for business along with a number of clothing stalls at Bourda Market.

Proprietor of Jin King Store, Zhang (only name given) stood in front of his shuttered store which he said closed its doors several weeks ago. The man said he had employed three persons as sales representatives but has had to send them home owing to the ongoing situation.

Shamdas Kirpalani is among the stores to have closed their business, a move they made three weeks ago. However, according to employees, they were paid by the company for all three weeks they were asked to stay at home.

Other businesses along Regent Street that have also closed their doors are – Shoe Source, Foot Steps Mega Store, City Mall, Seiko Trading, Hong Xu Trading, Amanda (a curtain store), Cuidad De Cuba, Young Li Store, Frederick’s Floral, Lucky Dollar Store, Chino Store Wholesale and Retail, George Sookhoo New Store, Good Life Store, Cambo Chinese Restaurant, Kanhai’s Electrical & Electronics, Young’s 1 Hour Photo, New Sky, Roje’s, Elite Barber Shop, and Harris Paints.