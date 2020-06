Some city businesses still operating despite COVID-19 restrictions

Although the police have recently moved to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions on the operations of non-essential businesses, a number of city stores are continuing to operate but with a number of adjustments.

During a survey of Regent Street yesterday, Stabroek News observed approximately 70 percent of the businesses in operations.

However, some business owners conducted their transactions with customers via windows, while some had their doors fully opened for customers.