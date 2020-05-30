Cops cracking down breaches of COVID-19 restrictions

Police are cracking down on persons who are breaching the emergency directives put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including those not abiding by the national curfew and some businesses that are still operating although they have not been deemed essential services.

Ranks of Police Division 4(A), which stretches from Agricola to Cummings-Lodge yesterday took to the streets of central Georgetown to issue warnings to businesses that are not essential but were still operating as per normal.

In a video seen by this newspaper, the police drove through Regent Street and were heard directing “all non-essential businesses [to] close immediately to avoid prosecution.”