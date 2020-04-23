US releases $100m to Guyana COVID-19 fight

The US Embassy today said that US$475,000 ($100m) is being released by the US to Guyana’s COVID-19 fight.

A statement from the US embassy follows:

“Through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of our ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centers.

“The funds are part of a regional funding package of US$3,000,000 provided to support the current COVID-19 Response. The CDC will coordinate with Guyana Ministry of Public Health and its regional partners to disburse these funds rapidly and implement the activities”.