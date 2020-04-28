US announces further COVID-19 aid for Guyana

On the heels of a $100m pledge to Guyana, the United States yesterday committed an additional US$1.7 million ($357m) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

A statement from the US Embassy here said that the US, via USAID, is providing life-saving support by working with the Government of Guyana, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“The United States Government is committed to assisting the people of Guyana to combat the spread of COVID-19 to prevent illness and deaths associated with the dreaded pandemic and ultimately improve the quality of life and the economic outcomes of this wonderful country and its people” said US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch. Through this assistance, the statement said that USAID will support: