GCA/New York Tri-State U-19 tournament pushed back

The annual Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/New York Tri-State Under-19 tournament is in jeopardy following a nationwide lockdown in Guyana and the United States as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The highly anticipated tournament would usually feature the New York Tri-State Under-19 team which tours Guyana as part of their development thrust in April.

The visitors are the current defending champions; they won the 2019 edition of the tournament by defeating the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) by eight wickets at the Everest Cricket Club ground April last.