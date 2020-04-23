Powell hoping to captain Jamaica Tallawahs

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – With the Jamaica Tallawahs reportedly set for a shake-up ahead of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell is hoping to get the chance to lead the squad.

Powell, who has an average of 20.5 in his 26 T20s, is tipped to take up the position, according to local media reports.

He told the Jamaica Gleaner that while nothing has been confirmed, just to be considered to captain one of the biggest franchises in the CPL “is a privilege”.

“It will be a big boost for my career because I have had a short stint as captain for the Windies team and I also captained the Jamaica Scorpions, so it will definitely be a big step in the career of Rovman Powell,” he said.

Powell added that if he was named captain, his experience playing in T20 tournaments around the world would have prepared him well to deal with any challenges.

“Everything in life comes with pressure, but it is how you manage it; so you can’t just dwell and say it is a pressure job. I am ready to deal with whatever pressure may come my way now,” he said.

While COVID-19 has put a damper on cricket across the region and the rest of the world – with the start of the CPL still up in the air due to the global spread of the virus – Powell said he was staying in shape to be ready for whenever the CPL season begins.

“Hopefully, at some time, this pandemic will be over and life will slowly but surely go back to normal,” he said.

Tallawahs finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2019 edition of the tournament and, according to the Gleaner, major changes are expected to be made following that disappointing campaign.

It was confirmed Wednesday that former Tallawahs captain and T20 specialist Chris Gayle was released from his home franchise and will play this season for St. Lucia Zouks under captain Daren Sammy.

Meantime, it has also been reported that Floyd Reifer is expected to take over as head coach, replacing Donovan Miller who is expected to join Gayle at the Zouks.