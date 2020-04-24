Coronavirus: India gives US$1M to Antigua

India is assisting Antigua and Barbuda with funding to the tune of US$1 million for that country’s community development projects in the context of the current situation of COVID-19 with an immediate assistance of US$150,000 for medical supplies and equipment.

In a release this week, the High Commission of India to Guyana stated that given the “extraordinary” situation relating to the COVID-19 fallout and the urgent humanitarian nature of the crisis, a request for immediate assistance was received from the beneficiary government through the UN Office for South South Cooperation (UNOSSC) for the procurement of ventilators, and other medical supplies.