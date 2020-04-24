Drivers in fatal Corentyne accident released on station bail

A senior police source yesterday confirmed that the two drivers who were involved in the accident along the Number 71 Public Road on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to her husband, have since been released on $200,000 station bail.

According to the source, the two drivers were released from police custody on Wednesday based on instructions from a senior officer.

However, relatives yesterday who were shocked at the news, stated that the police are yet to fix a date for the post-mortem examination. One relative noted that investigators were yet to visit the injured man at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.