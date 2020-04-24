Vurlon Mills retires, sets sights on coaching

Golden Jaguars international and Fruta Conquerors talisman Vurlon Mills has officially retired from the national senior programme with the sole purpose of commencing a new chapter of his life within the professional coaching realm.

This was revealed by the dynamic midfield playmaker during an interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to the stalwart of the national programme, “More or less I have officially retired from the national programme, I would think I had a fairly good career and …I am beginning a new chapter.”

He further added that he will continue to ply his trade locally, revealing, “I will be playing club football with Fruta Conquerors for now because I still enjoy the competitiveness of the game.”