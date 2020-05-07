Cox lauds Mills for his contribution to local football —says the former Fruta Conquerors talisman is a great example for up-and-coming players

Following the announcement of Vurlon Mills’ retirement from national men’s football programme, Golden Jaguars captain Sam Cox, has hailed the contribution of the midfield dynamo, citing him as perfect example for the next generation of locally based players.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, Cox said, “Everyone is grateful for the service that Vurlon has done for the programme. He deserves huge congratulations for the career he had domestically and internationally.”

Cox added: “Vurlon Mills obviously has not featured prominently in the last couple of years for the national team. He was in the most recent squad when we played in Jamaica back in October (2019) which he did play a part in the last part of that game. But Mills, who is coming to the end of his career, is at an age where he is focused on coaching and outside ventures.